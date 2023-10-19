High School teens only at the After Game Party Friday at the Spartan Gym

After The Game Party!





This Friday, October 20, 2023 after the SW v SC Rotary Cup football game!

All High Schoolers are welcome to this free event!

9th-12th grade youth ONLY

(teens need proof of age, new or old ID card, ASB, or some proof they are in HS)





Run by City of Shoreline Staff!

Spartan Gym, next to the Shoreline Stadium

100% free!

There will be pizza!

Music, Dancing, Games, Snacks, and more!





(Please note that the Teen Center will not be open b/c staff will be at Spartan for this event!)







