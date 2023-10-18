Cry It Out now playing at As If Theatre in Kenmore

Jessie (Taryn Pearce) and Lina (Gabriela Noble) are new mothers and new friends

Photo by Christine Mitchell

Cry It Out is currently playing at the charming theatre in the Cry It Out is currently playing at the charming theatre in the Kenmore Community Club, 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028.





Cry It Out is a drama that uses humor to add levity to lighten the mood and not bog down the audience in the everyday struggles of life. The topics brought up are universal to American families and the complicated relationships we have with our spouses, parents and ourselves when we have major life changes, in this case children.



The dialog and acting were so authentic that I had to hold myself back from joining in on Jessie and Lina's backyard conversations.



The talented actors brought me so deep into the story that I wanted to both give Adrienne a cup of overly hot coffee so she would burn off her taste buds and hug her once we were given a window into her world.



And I really wanted to give Mitchell a gift certificate for therapy because he made me so uncomfortable and it was clear it was because he had issues that had not been resolved.







Cry It Out features the talent of Taryn Pearce (Jessie), Gabriela Noble (Lina), Kira Dorrian (Adrienne), and Varun Kainth (Mitchell), with a creative team that includes Ken Michels (Set Design), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Design), William French (Sound Design), Ali Kidder-Mostrom (Costume Design), and Chandria Danelle (Property Design).





Cry It Out runs two more weekends October 19-29, 2023 – Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 5:00pm, 90 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $25 and $20 (Seniors / Students) available at asiftheatre.com

--Kindle Carpp







