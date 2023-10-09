Donations requested for free secondhand clothing event at Shoreline Teen Center November 3, 2023

Thrifting event at the Teen Center Friday November 3, 2023





We are looking for like-new or lightly used clothing for cold and wet Washingtonian weather.

We are accepting any donations that fall under the following categories: winter coats, raincoats, waterproof shoes, boots, and other warm clothing.

Sizes can range as long as they are for teens (youth or adult sizes).

We are lot looking for sizes junior and below as this is a youth-only event for those 6th to 12th grade. If you have clothing outside of these descriptions to donate, consider If you have clothing outside of these descriptions to donate, consider The Works - they are having a clothing drive for kids and adults this November and December!



All donations will be free to any youth in 6th to 12th grade who attend this event.

Donations will be accepted Monday to Friday between 2:30 to 5:30pm at the Shoreline Teen Center at



If you have any questions send an email to Mary at





Donations will be accepted Monday to Friday between 2:30 to 5:30pm at the Shoreline Teen Center at 16554 Fremont Ave N Shoreline WA , leading up to this event. Please wait at the entrance to the building for a Teen Programs staff member to come to you. Tell them you have donations for our free thrifting event.If you have any questions send an email to Mary at mhale@shorelinewa.gov or send us a direct message on Instagram @ShorelineTeenPrograms All donations will be free to any youth in 6th to 12th grade who attend this event.

We are accepting donations at the Shoreline Teen Center leading up to this event.