Violent home invasion in Brier

From Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at about 11:10pm Brier Police, along with neighboring law enforcement agencies, responded to a 911 call to the 22400 block of Brier Road.It was reported that three unknown men wearing ski masks and hoodies forced their way into the residence. The homeowners were held at gunpoint and one resident was assaulted.After the suspects left the residence, they fired a single gunshot in an unknown direction. A bullet casing was located on the property. No one was injured from the gunshot.A total of ten officers from Brier, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Mukilteo were on scene within three minutes of the 911 call.If you live in the area and have any information or videos of a white sedan type vehicle, contact Brier police at 425-866-8952.