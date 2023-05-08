Celebrations: Shoreline couple celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

70th wedding anniversary for Gail and Barbara Herrmann of Shoreline

Long time Shoreline residents, Gail and Barbara Herrmann are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2023.





Gail and Barbara met in Seattle, after each had already had busy lives. Dad in the Korean War, then once home pursuing a career with an oil company, and his lifelong love of Jazz music as a drummer, playing with such greats as Quincy Jones.





Gail and Barbara, May 9, 1953

Mom meanwhile graduated from dental assistant school in California, and moved north to Seattle to eventually open her career as a dental clinic manager. Barbara and Gail enjoy time with their daughter Debbie, son Steve and wife Lisa, Grandchildren Zachary, Owen, Amelia and their latest pride and joy great granddaughter, Roe.



Mom meanwhile graduated from dental assistant school in California, and moved north to Seattle to eventually open her career as a dental clinic manager. Barbara and Gail enjoy time with their daughter Debbie, son Steve and wife Lisa, Grandchildren Zachary, Owen, Amelia and their latest pride and joy great granddaughter, Roe.

They also love their Beach property on Jefferson Point which they have had since 1963, and their travels to foreign countries such as China, Europe, the Panama Canal and especially Hawaii, will always remain in their hearts!





Please wish them well at their Laurel Cove residence in North City!







