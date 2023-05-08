Celebrate the Japanese American Citizens League at the Shoreline Historical Museum in May

Monday, May 8, 2023

Join the Shoreline Historical Museum to celebrate the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and the next 100 years of activism and advocacy! 

Through a series of nine panels, learn about the activism, community, and leaders supported by the JACL over the course of its history and into the present.

Visit with our special guests and long-time Shoreline residents Gidget Numoto Terpstra and Kyle Kinoshita as they talk about the experiences of people of Japanese ancestry in the greater Puget Sound area.

This exhibit is part of a series of events happening around Shoreline and includes the Spartan Recreation Center Community Resource Wall and a screening of the film Namba



