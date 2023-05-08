Seattle Beer Week will raise funds for North Helpline

May 19th, Fri, 6-9pm – Hellbent Launch Party (21+)

May 22nd, Mon, 7-9pm – Trivia Night at Broadview Taphouse (All Ages)

May 23rd, Tues, 7-9pm – Trivia Night at Watershed Pub (All Ages)

May 25th, Thru, 6-9pm – Project 9 Brewing Celebration (21+)

May 26th, Fri, 5-8pm – Growler Guys Closing Ceremony (21+)

Gate City IPA will be on tap at local bars around the city! Stay tuned to the North Helpline website page to see the full list when it’s announced in mid-May.Events during Beer WeekEveryone is invited to attend, support local businesses, and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Please be sure to check with local bars in your area if they are interested in having Gate City on tap! Also, please check the age requirements of each venue before attending.North Helpline serves the local community through two food banks, a home grocery delivery program, and direct financial assistance for rent and utilities.SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits were cut in March 2023, affecting over 500,000 households in Washington who will lose a total of about $95 million a month in food assistance. It is essential that we support local organizations like North Helpline that are working to address this “Hunger Cliff.”