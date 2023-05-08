Seattle Beer Week will raise funds for North Helpline
Monday, May 8, 2023
Hellbent Brewing, Watershed Pub /Kitchen, Project 9 Brewing, and local community partners have come together to organize the 6th annual Seattle Beer Week event that features Hellbent Brewing’s award-winning GateCity IPA.
GateCity, a combination of the two Seattle neighborhoods, Northgate and Lake City, celebrates the North Seattle community by raising funds for North Helpline, a food access and homelessness prevention nonprofit that’s been serving our community for over 30 years.
For the owners of Hellbent Brewing Company, community means more than just those that visit their brewery taproom. It is also their impact on the neighborhood they call home. That is why each year, they support Noth Helpline with the Gate City Project.
Join North Helpline and community partners for five community pop-ups held during Seattle Beer Week May 19th through 26, 2023.
Gate City IPA will be on tap at local bars around the city! Stay tuned to the North Helpline website page to see the full list when it’s announced in mid-May.
Events during Beer Week
Everyone is invited to attend, support local businesses, and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Please be sure to check with local bars in your area if they are interested in having Gate City on tap! Also, please check the age requirements of each venue before attending.
North Helpline serves the local community through two food banks, a home grocery delivery program, and direct financial assistance for rent and utilities.
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits were cut in March 2023, affecting over 500,000 households in Washington who will lose a total of about $95 million a month in food assistance. It is essential that we support local organizations like North Helpline that are working to address this “Hunger Cliff.”
- May 19th, Fri, 6-9pm – Hellbent Launch Party (21+)
- May 22nd, Mon, 7-9pm – Trivia Night at Broadview Taphouse (All Ages)
- May 23rd, Tues, 7-9pm – Trivia Night at Watershed Pub (All Ages)
- May 25th, Thru, 6-9pm – Project 9 Brewing Celebration (21+)
- May 26th, Fri, 5-8pm – Growler Guys Closing Ceremony (21+)
