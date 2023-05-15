Twin Ponds Community Garden Plant Sale May 19-20, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023
TWIN PONDS FOOD BANK GARDEN
Friday 5/19 and Saturday 5/20
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
directly across the street from Aegis Senior Living
CASH ONLY
22 varieties of tomatoes
10 varieties of peppers
Squash and cucumbers
Tomatillos
Ground Cherries
Herb and flower starts
Dahlia tubers-limited
Please bring your own box or bag to carry them home!
