Twin Ponds Community Garden Plant Sale May 19-20, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023

PLANT SALE
TWIN PONDS FOOD BANK GARDEN

Friday 5/19 and Saturday 5/20
10:00 am to 4:00 pm

directly across the street from Aegis Senior Living

CASH ONLY

22 varieties of tomatoes
10 varieties of peppers
Squash and cucumbers
Tomatillos
Ground Cherries
Herb and flower starts
Dahlia tubers-limited

Please bring your own box or bag to carry them home!

#CommunityGarden #FoodBankGarden #GivingGarden #TwinPondsCommunityGarden #PlantSale #UrbanGarden


Posted by DKH at 3:15 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  