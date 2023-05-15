Plan now for the June 3rd Richmond Beach Garden Tour

The Richmond Beach Garden Tour is on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11am to 4pm.





This event is sponsored by Richmond Beach Community Association and is FREE.





There are nine amazing gardens on the tour this year, some old favorites and some new ones.





Our garden hosts are getting ready for the event and hoping for a day of good weather. We finally got some sun this week and things are coming alive!





You will see posters around the community and maps for the tour are available at the Richmond Beach Library, Beach House Greetings, Sky Nursery, Spin Alley/ Vault 177 and on the events page of the Richmond Beach Community Association web site





Look for the QR codes on the posters for an interactive map and garden descriptions.





