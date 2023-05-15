Candidate filing week May 15 - 19, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023
Candidates looking to run for office this year will have the opportunity to put their name on the ballot during the filing week of May 15 through May 19, 2023.
King County Elections encourages all candidates to file online. Online filing opens at 9am on May 15 and is open 24 hours a day until 4pm on May 19. Candidates may file in person until 4:30pm.
- In-person assistance is available for those who need it at King County Elections Headquarters in Renton.
- Candidates may file by mail. Mailed filings must be received no later than 4:30pm on May 19, regardless of postmark.
- Candidates and campaigns can call 206-296-1565 with questions or for help filing.
The final deadline to withdraw one’s name from the ballot is 4:30pm on Monday, May 22.
An updated list of candidate filings will be posted by noon and 6pm each day until the filing week ends. The list will be finalized following the withdrawal deadline.
There are many offices subject to election this year, including county and city level offices, school boards, and special purpose districts. You can find the complete list of offices subject to election in King County on our website.
Candidates can sign up for notifications by email or text to get alerts about deadlines and other candidate-related information.
Candidates looking for more information, please contact us at 206-296-1565 or election.services@kingcounty.gov.
