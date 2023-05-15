Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale May 20, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023
Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale
Saturday, May 20th from 9am to 4pm
Multiple sales throughout the community (west of 8th Ave NW,
between Innis Arden and NW 205th St)
From Aurora Ave N. head west on 185th St. Maps will be available online at Yardsalesearch.com and at
the Richmond Beach Coffee Company (1442 NW Richmond Beach Rd) starting Thursday, May 18th
Sponsored by the Richmond Beach Community Association
