First wildfire team deployment of the season on Mother's Day

This appears to be about a 41 acre fire and was 70% contained as of about 4pm Sunday.





This was a VERY early request for something on the west side of the state, and even early for the state itself. We expect it to be a busy year with predicted weather conditions.







Brush 161 was deployed Sunday, May 14, 2023 to the Kamilche Point Fire in Mason County as part of a Strike Team. LT Merrick, LT Lewis, and FF Katz left in the afternoon afternoon. They were joined by a brush truck from Redmond, two brush trucks from Zone 3, and another from Kitsap County.