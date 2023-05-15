First wildfire team deployment of the season on Mother's Day

Monday, May 15, 2023


Story and photo from Shoreline Fire

Brush 161 was deployed Sunday, May 14, 2023 to the Kamilche Point Fire in Mason County as part of a Strike Team. LT Merrick, LT Lewis, and FF Katz left in the afternoon afternoon. They were joined by a brush truck from Redmond, two brush trucks from Zone 3, and another from Kitsap County.

This appears to be about a 41 acre fire and was 70% contained as of about 4pm Sunday. 

This was a VERY early request for something on the west side of the state, and even early for the state itself. We expect it to be a busy year with predicted weather conditions.


