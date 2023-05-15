Shoreline teams sweep the WesCo South Track and Field Championships

Monday, May 15, 2023

Shorewood Track and Field Wesco South Champions

There are seven schools in WesCo South. The last time the Shorewood boys won the team title was 2016 and the last time the Shorewood girls won the team title was 2005 (when they won 2003, 2004, and 2005). 

It was also a Shoreline sweep, with Shorecrest's 2nd place team finishes.

First team Wesco South honors (1st place out of 24 competitors and 8 place) go to: 
  • Aidan MacDonald (400m and 4x400m relay), 
  • Keiyu Mamiya (800m and 4x400m relay), 
  • Emma Helstad (Long Jump, High Jump, and 4x100m relay), 
  • Amelia Severn (800m, 1600m, and 4x400m relay), 
  • Ava Enriquez (Pole Vault - re-breaking her school record with a vault of 12'3"), 
  • Cary Tanaka (4x100m relay), 
  • Mila Fotinatos (4x100m and 4x200m relays), 
  • Maggie Mauney (4x100m relay), 
  • Olivia Wilde (4x200m and 4x400m relays), 
  • Jazmin Coleman (4x200m relay), 
  • Maddie Broulliard (4x200m relay), 
  • Hanna Bruno (4x400m relay), 
  • Molly McGeoy (4x400m relay), 
  • Avery Lagasca (4x400m relay), 
  • Luke Gillingham (4x400m relay)
Second team WesCo South honors (2nd place) go to:
  • Emma Helstad (100m), 
  • Avery Lagasca (400m), 
  • Hanna Bruno (800m and 1600m), 
  • Keiyu Mamiya (1600m), 
  • Max Billett (3200m), 
  • Jaden Marlow (110m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles, and Long Jump), 
  • Ava Enriquez (Triple Jump), 
  • Jazzi Zimmer (Pole Vault)
WesCo South Honorable Mention (3rd place) go to: 
  • Mila Fotinatos (200m), 
  • Molly McGeoy (800m), 
  • Max Billett (1600m), 
  • Otto Erhart (3200m), 
  • Andrew Pickett (Triple Jump), 
  • Beckett Tipple (Discus)
Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese

