Destinations: U District Street Fair returns for its 52nd year May 20-21, 2023

The U District Street Fair returns for its 52nd year during the weekend of May 20-21, 2023 kicking-off Seattle’s summer event season with a 10 block-long arts and crafts fair that takes over University Way (a.k.a. “The Ave”).

The two-day event will also feature free live music and performances, and over 40 food trucks and booths. This Seattle tradition regularly attracts over 50,000 visitors and now is accessible by link light rail which will transport visitors to the middle of the event at NE 43rd Street.The 2023 lineup has been confirmed with the largest roster of makers and artists the festival has seen in over a decade! Come meet these artists and shop along University Way during the following hours: