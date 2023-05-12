The air is warm but the water is cold: how to stay safe around water
Friday, May 12, 2023
|Participants at Kenmore Waterfront Activity Day all wore proper safety gear
With hot weather predicted in the coming weeks (see WeatherWatcher article) here are some important reminders from UW Medicine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning kills about 4,000 people each year in the United States and it is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old.
Drowning is preventable. Dr. Chinenyenwa Mpamaugo, a pediatric resident at the University of Washington School of Medicine, says every family should be mindful of three priorities before spending time at a beach, lake, river or pool:
1. Wear a life jacket.
“Regardless of your capability of swimming and how good you think you are as a swimmer, I want to reinforce the importance of having a life jacket,” said Mpamaugo. “For any kid under age 5, all of them should be wearing a life jacket at any body of water.”
Mpamaugo says any boat passenger or participant in open-water activities like paddle boarding or kayaking should wear a life jacket — and adults can set positive examples for children in this way. Young children need a life jacket even when playing near water or on a dock.
2. Avoid alcohol and other brain-affecting substances.
Dulling your senses on or near the water “will just make it harder for you to be aware of your surroundings and to stay safe,” Mpamaugo said.
3. Swim with a buddy and with a focused supervisor nearby.
“If you are that person and you have been tasked with supervising children or even adults, it's really important that you be the person to put your phone down to be able to put 100% into the role,” said Mpamaugo. “It's key that you are watching all of the people who are involved because of how quickly things can happen.”
2. Avoid alcohol and other brain-affecting substances.
Dulling your senses on or near the water “will just make it harder for you to be aware of your surroundings and to stay safe,” Mpamaugo said.
3. Swim with a buddy and with a focused supervisor nearby.
“If you are that person and you have been tasked with supervising children or even adults, it's really important that you be the person to put your phone down to be able to put 100% into the role,” said Mpamaugo. “It's key that you are watching all of the people who are involved because of how quickly things can happen.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment