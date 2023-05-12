Senior Activity Center featuring new menus from different cultures



Our professional chefs have chosen their favorite recipes to share with you as part of our daily Community Dining Program. We will continue to provide the meals for a suggested donation of $4/person aged 60 and over, and $10 for those under 60.





Doro Wat Ethiopian Chicken Stew ETHIOPIAN CHICKEN DORO WAT– Wednesday, May 17th – Meal Served 11:45am – 12:30pm.



Guest chef Mante will create her favorite recipe from home, Doro Wat Ethiopian Chicken Stew.





This is a spicy (we will tone the spices down), mouthwatering, and comforting one-pot dish, slowly simmered in a blend of robust spices.





The meal will also feature homemade buttermilk cheese, mixed greens and Injera Bread (flat bread).





Soul food SOUL FOOD – Tuesday, May 23rd – Meal Served 11:45am – 12:30pm.



Your favorite chef, Donnie Bland, will serve up one of his favorite recipes, Chicken and Brown Gravy, with Sauteed Mixed Greens, Bacon Roll and a Watermelon dessert.





You won’t want to miss out, so call soon to reserve your seat.









The Senior Activity Center is the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155








