One man crime spree ends after suspect tracked by aircraft and arrested by Seattle police

Seattle Police took a suspect into custody following a series of crimes that left one man with a gunshot wound late Wednesday night, May 10, 2023.









The homeowner told officers a small tracking device was attached to a set of keys inside the missing purse. Using information from the device, the victim updated police with the location of their stolen car.

While officers worked to find the suspect and stolen vehicle, a road rage incident was reported in the 3000 block of NE 140th Street just after midnight. The suspect vehicle in the incident matched the description of the homeowner’s car taken during the burglary.



Around 12:30am, police received a report of a man shot as he sat in his vehicle at 3rd Avenue NW and NW 75th Street. Officers arrived and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and damage to his vehicle caused by gunfire. While on the phone, the victim saw their vehicle drive away from their house and noticed a purse was also missing from inside the residence.While officers worked to find the suspect and stolen vehicle,The suspect vehicle in the incident matched the description of the homeowner’s car taken during the burglary.Around 12:30am, police received a report of a man shot as he sat in his vehicle at. Officers arrived and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and damage to his vehicle caused by gunfire.









With assistance from Washington State Patrol aircraft, officers located the stolen vehicle and suspect in a Queen Anne neighborhood. However, the suspect refused to comply with commands and ran from police.



Additional patrol units arrived and set up containment as police on foot tracked the suspect. Officers found the man hiding in the backyard of a residence and took him into custody.



Police found evidence of a shooting and recovered the homeowner’s purse inside the stolen vehicle. Two officers sustained minor injuries during the foot pursuit and were evaluated by Seattle Fire.



The 59-year-old suspect was transported to the King County Jail and booked for investigation of assault and burglary.

--SPD Blotter



The description provided by the victim also matched the vehicle stolen in the burglary. The victim was treated by Seattle Fire at the scene, then transported to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.. However, the suspect refused to comply with commands and ran from police.Additional patrol units arrived and set up containment as police on foot tracked the suspect. Officers found the man hiding in the backyard of a residence and took him into custody.Police found evidence of a shooting and recovered the homeowner’s purse inside the stolen vehicle. Two officers sustained minor injuries during the foot pursuit and were evaluated by Seattle Fire.The 59-year-old suspect was transported to the King County Jail and booked for investigation of assault and burglary.

Just before 12am, a homeowner in thecalled 911 after a family member found a man in their house.