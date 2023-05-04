Shorewood softball vs. Mountlake Terrace 5-3-23
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Shorewood 9 - Mountlake Terrace 1
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
- Mountlake Terrace: Amaya Johnson (start, Return in 6th), Ellie Gilbert (4) and Kaylee Mitchell and Cameron Dunn (4) (catchers)
- Shorewood: Ellie Van Horn and Riley Wheaton (catcher)
- Mountlake Terrace: Amaya Johnson 1-3 (2B) Ellie Gilbert 2-3 Delia Glover 1-3 (2B)
- Shorewood: Lillian Perreault 3-3, Stolen Base Yuri Siler 1-3 (2B) Riley Wheaton 2-3 (2B) Cayden Wheaton 1-3 (HR) Ellie Van Horn 1-3 (2B)
Coach Paul Jensen
