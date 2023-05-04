Shorewood softball vs. Mountlake Terrace 5-3-23

Thursday, May 4, 2023


Shorewood softball
at Meridian Park on 5/3/23
Shorewood 9 - Mountlake Terrace 1


Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s) 
  • Mountlake Terrace: Amaya Johnson (start, Return in 6th), Ellie Gilbert (4) and Kaylee Mitchell and Cameron Dunn (4) (catchers)
  • Shorewood: Ellie Van Horn and Riley Wheaton (catcher)
Highlights
  • Mountlake Terrace: Amaya Johnson 1-3 (2B) Ellie Gilbert 2-3 Delia Glover 1-3 (2B)
  • Shorewood: Lillian Perreault 3-3, Stolen Base Yuri Siler 1-3 (2B) Riley Wheaton 2-3 (2B) Cayden Wheaton 1-3 (HR) Ellie Van Horn 1-3 (2B)
Coach Paul Jensen


Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  