Strawberry Festival: Food and Activities for All this Saturday

You’ve saved the date, now here’s what you have to look forward to.



From the children’s parade to live music, Strawberry Festival activities have one goal in mind — building community.





Bring your family and invite your neighbors to join us for a day of fun, food, and togetherness after four years apart.



Kids Activities



While parents enjoy strawberry shortcakes, kids can get wiggles out in the bounce houses, play carnival games, create a card with Beach House Greetings, blow bubbles, draw with chalk, and of course, play on the playground with friends.



The main event for our youngest attendees will be the Children’s Parade, starting at 11:45am and led by the Shorewood High School drumline.





Several children in the 2014 parade photo above are now Shorewood High School students, evidence of the strong ties the Richmond Beach community holds.





This year’s theme for the Children’s Parade is Rainbow! Dress in your favorite color and march the perimeter of the park together.









While you browse the booths of local businesses and grab some food truck grub, jam to four different bands playing everything from R/B and soul to honky tonk and classic rock.





Don’t miss Whey, a Shorewood High School neo-funk band, in their first-ever Strawberry Festival performance!



Fresh strawberries and whipped cream are piled

on top of fresh shortcakes from Edmonds Bakery. Strawberry Shortcake



The Richmond Beach Community Association serves up this treat as a nod to our neighborhood’s strawberry farm heritage.





Fresh strawberries and whipped cream are piled on top of fresh shortcakes from Edmonds Bakery.









Grab a street taco from Isidro’s, a paratha roll from Foody Moody, or an authentic po’boy from Where Ya At Matt.









The RBCA’s mission is to build community. The annual Strawberry Festival is our signature event to do just that. We hope to see you and your neighbors there!



The annual Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival returns this Saturday, May 6, 2023.