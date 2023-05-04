Jobs Shoreline School District is now hiring and training bus drivers

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Shoreline School District hiring bus drivers
Shoreline School District
Bus drivers

Bus Drivers
  • Employees are paid during driver training
  • Permanent positions, 4+ hours/day available
  • Full-time work is available
  • Sub drivers are also needed
  • Starting pay rate is $27.10/hour
  • $30.75/hour after just 60 days!
Why should you work for Shoreline Schools Transportation?
  • Give back to children and the community.
  • Morning and afternoon hours free up your day.
  • Extra pay opportunities driving for field trips, athletics, and activities.
  • Be the first to welcome students to their school day.
Benefits include: 
  • Retirement, 
  • Medical, Dental (family), 
  • Vision (family), 
  • Paid Leave, 
  • Paid Holidays, 
  • Life Insurance
Apply today at: www.shorelineschools.org/jobs

