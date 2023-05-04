Jobs Shoreline School District is now hiring and training bus drivers
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Bus drivers
Bus Drivers
Bus Drivers
- Employees are paid during driver training
- Permanent positions, 4+ hours/day available
- Full-time work is available
- Sub drivers are also needed
- Starting pay rate is $27.10/hour
- $30.75/hour after just 60 days!
- Give back to children and the community.
- Morning and afternoon hours free up your day.
- Extra pay opportunities driving for field trips, athletics, and activities.
- Be the first to welcome students to their school day.
- Retirement,
- Medical, Dental (family),
- Vision (family),
- Paid Leave,
- Paid Holidays,
- Life Insurance
Job posting on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3592104054
