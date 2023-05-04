Cultivating a More Drought Resilient Garden - topic for LFP Garden Club Tuesday May 9, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Master Gardener Christina Peiffer
Lake Forest Park Garden Club will meet on Tuesday May 9, 2023. 

General meeting is at 9:30am then a break for cookies, etc. If you want something to drink please bring it with you. At 10:30am our speaker will start her talk. She is a well known speaker and author.

We meet at LFP Town Center in the upper level stage area. It is at Ballinger Way NE and Bothell Way NE.

New members are always welcome. We meet September to May each year. Dues are $25 a year. Novice and experienced gardeners are welcomed

Hope to see you for the talk. Any questions please email Jan at janronzu@comcast.net

May 9, 2023 Christina Pfeiffer

“Cultivating a More Drought Resilient Garden,” covers a range of gardening activities: including plant selection, plant succession in the garden, watering practices, fertilization practices, mulch, soil care, plantings under mature trees, pruning considerations, planting methods.

Author of “Pacific Northwest Month-by-Month Gardening” and Master Gardener


