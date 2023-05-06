Shorewood seniors receive scholarships from Alpha Delta Kappa

Kaylee Logan and Marin Cady

Marin Cady and Kaylee Logan, both seniors at Shorewood High School, were recently selected by Washington Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to receive a scholarship for a future educator.





Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization of women educators who support in education, families and communities, and world understanding.





This $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Washington Alpha Delta Chapter to a graduating senior who has demonstrated high academic performance, involvement in activities and community service, and a true desire to work with children. Since 2005, Alpha Delta, established in Shoreline in 1963, has awarded 29 scholarships to local students.



Marin Cady, the daughter of Jonathan and Karis Cady, is an engaging and well-rounded individual.





With a perfect gpa in a rigorous program that includes many AP, Honors, and UW courses, and on the Dean’s List of Distinction and an AP Scholar of Distinction, Marin is definitely academically prepared.





She also shows accomplishment in the fields of music and sports by playing the violin In the Shorewood Symphony Orchestra and playing softball for SW and clubs.





Marin knew she wanted to be a teacher from an early age and has displayed her interest in working with children by tutoring elementary through high school in a wide range of subjects and situations, participating in Link to help incoming freshmen integrate to high school, and providing childcare for young children through fifth grade at her church.





Although she is still open to subjects and levels, Marin is drawn to the middle school age where students are discovering themselves. She has always been passionate about history and would love to engage students in its importance in social justice and solving today’s problems.





Marin plans to attend Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon.





The scholarship winners and their parents:

Becky Logan, Josh Logan, Kaylee Logan, Marin Cady, Karis Cady, Jonathan Cady

Kaylee Logan is the daughter of Josh and Becky Logan.





An outstanding student with an impressive list of AP, Honors, and UW courses on her transcript, Kaylee is also adventurous and willing to explore both academically and with her activities.





She has developed many worthwhile skills while doing everything from Auto Tech and Robotics to swim team to manager of the front of the house for SW drama.





Her exploration into working with children and animals started her on the path to a career in education.





Kaylee first volunteered as a day camp counselor at Sammamish Animal Sanctuary and then an overnight camp counselor at Tall Timber Ranch. Kaylee is now involved in PALS Club at Shorewood, where she works as an assistant and peer leader to students with disabilities.





This led her to volunteer as an adaptive riding teacher at Scooter’s Place. Kaylee is looking forward to becoming an elementary school special education teacher.



