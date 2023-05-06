2022 LFPWD Water Protector Award goes to Kim Josund

Saturday, May 6, 2023

District commissioners and general manager with Kim Josund,
this year’s recipient of the Water Protector Award.

Customers of LFP Water District (LFPWD) enjoy untreated well water because we pump from an aquifer that has consistently produced an adequate supply of quality water. 

We value this resource and in an effort to encourage the protection of it, each year the district recognizes someone that has made a prominent effort to protect it.

The 2022 award was recently presented to Kim Josund “In recognition of your dedication to protecting and enhancing the natural environment and for your leadership in building partnerships within our community.”
As president of the LFP Stewardship Foundation she has taken an active role in the community to ensure the preservation of the resources that we value. 

In this capacity, she was instrumental in bringing the Save Our Salmon project to McAleer Creek which helps raise awareness of the importance of preserving our water resources. 


