2022 LFPWD Water Protector Award goes to Kim Josund

District commissioners and general manager with Kim Josund,

this year’s recipient of the Water Protector Award.













The 2022 award was recently presented to Kim Josund “In recognition of your dedication to protecting and enhancing the natural environment and for your leadership in building partnerships within our community.” As president of the We value this resource and in an effort to encourage the protection of it, each year the district recognizes someone that has made a prominent effort to protect it.As president of the LFP Stewardship Foundation she has taken an active role in the community to ensure the preservation of the resources that we value.





In this capacity, she was instrumental in bringing the Save Our Salmon project to McAleer Creek which helps raise awareness of the importance of preserving our water resources.









