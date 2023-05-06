Unnecessary Farce opens May 26, 2023 in Edmonds
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Unnecessary Farce by Paul Slade Smith by the Driftwood Players at the Wade James Theatre 950 Main Street, Edmonds. May 26 - June 11, 2023 - Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
TICKETS:
- $28 General Adults (ages 19-59)
- $25 Junior/Senior/Military
- Available online or by phone 425-774-9600
- Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available
|Cast of Unnecessary Farce at the Driftwood Players
Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape.
But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hitman, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.
Directed by David Alan Morrison and featuring the acting talents of Topher Wick (Eric Sheridan), Mary Guthrie (Billie Dwyer), Skye Stafford (Karen Brown), Jeff Strom (Mayor Meekly), Thomas A. Glass (Agent Frank), Joe Goins (Todd), and Ingrid Sanai Buron (Mary Meekly).
The creative team includes Tom Williams (Set Designer), Chrystian Shepperd (Lighting Designer), Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Chantal Burns (Asst. Properties Designer), Rachel Perry (Costume Designer), Irina Gelfenbeyn (Asst. Costume Designer), Rex Goulding (Master Carpenter), Lee Ann Hittenberger (Intimacy Director), Julie L (Bryan) Benner (Stage Manager), Henry S Brown, Jr. (Assistant Producer), Bailey Dobbins (Build Supervisor), Brian Fletcher (Technical Director/Sound Designer), and Katie Soulé (Managing Director/Producer).
Content Warning: Unnecessary Farce contains adult language and mild adult situations including implications of sexual interactions, use of fake guns, and use of adult attire (actors are at times in undergarments, but there is no nudity). This show is recommended for adults.
“Unnecessary Farce” is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc
Thank you to Season 64 Sponsors: Rick Steves’ Europe, Windermere Real Estate Edmonds, and Templar Financial Services.
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
0 comments:
Post a Comment