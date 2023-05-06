Flags at half-staff Sunday May 7, 2023: National Firefighters Memorial

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The Governor’s Office has no objections to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 5, 2023. 

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 7, 2023, or first thing Monday morning, May 8, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  