Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park





The people who have loved and tended them have done so largely hidden, in ‘secrecy’ perhaps.





But, as proven by the generosity of the gardeners in opening up their yards for the public to enjoy, they are not of a mind to keep them secret.





Those of us who cannot think of life without plants, soil, flowers, and trees are grateful. We have a rare chance to peek at wonders the sun, rain and someone with dirty nails can create.



June 17, 2023 visitors will have a chance to see six ‘Secret’ gardens on the Lake Forest Park Tour.





As is always the case they vary so everyone can find a garden, a plant vignette, a placement of flowers and art, a particular tree that make the heart beat faster. Here and there, someone looking about may find a little garden secret revealed that will simply delight.

Some examples of what is in store will help. This year a big, beautiful yard is sheltered by arborvitae and junipers that give the area privacy. Within are a variety of maples and vegetables, not to mention a cutting garden.









These are the kind of secrets, once revealed, that make a person, even one who does not like to garden, feel that body and soul are one.

We invite you to visit the 2023 Secret Garden Tour in Lake Forest Park, June 17, 9am - 3pm, to view our 'secret' delights. Yet other gardens are eclectic with planting islands that host perennials and repurposed art. An English country garden will surely bring forth some sighs, particularly when viewed from the bottom of the driveway.





Discount tickets online at in person at Wild Birds LFP, Third Place Books LFP and Sky Nursery Shoreline.





LfpGardenTour.com and at Wild Birds LFP, Third Place Books LFP and Sky Nursery Shoreline.

