Shorewood girls' tennis team wins WesCo South league championship, then defeats WesCo North champions

Shorewood girls' tennis team

WesCo South 2023 League Champions

The Shorewood girls' tennis team concluded their final week of matches with three straight wins and the WesCo South league championship. The Shorewood girls' tennis team concluded their final week of matches with three straight wins and the WesCo South league championship.





On Monday May1st Shorewood defeated Arlington 5-1, Tuesday May 2nd they defeated Cascade 7-0.





The team traveled to Snohomish, WesCo North champions, on Wednesday May 3rd. In a battle between league champions, Shorewood won 5-2.





Shorewood also defeated WesCo 4A league champions, Jackson, in an early season match.





They finished the season with a 7-0 league record and 13-0 season record. This is the second straight undefeated season and league championship.





Coach Arnie Moreno points out that the team won by being consistent in every phase of the game with a high level of tennis skills. The team's individual matches record show how dominant they were, winning 46, losing 1 in league and winning 81, losing 7 overall.

"In my twenty years of varsity coaching at Shorewood, this is the best team I have ever had the pleasure of coaching!"



Shorewood 5, Snohomish 2

At Snohomish H.S.



Singles

Rylie Gettmann (SW) def. Lily Westman 6-0, 6-0; Emily Lin (SW) def. Lauren Ellis 6-0, 6-0; Alex Mignogna (SW) def. Brooklyn Lewis 6-4, 6-1; Mari Brittle (SW) def. Kinley Allan 6-1, 6-2. Doubles Doubles

Hannah Wells-Emerson Norris (Sno) def. Lindsay Rand-Sophia Serwold 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Mak Dauer-Bri Ulrich (Sno) def. Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura 6-3, 6-3; Bridget Cox-Emilia Garibay Romero (SW) def. Meg Loesch-Lucy Danitschek 7-5, 6-3. Coach Arnie Moreno Coach Arnie Moreno







