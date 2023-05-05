Peace Dancing in Shoreline at North Seattle Friends Church Sunday morning May 7, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023

Peace Dancing returns to Shoreline!

Come meet our new neighbors... North Seattle Friends Church! 


Sunday Morning, May 7, 2023 10:00 Quaker Meeting for Worship 11:00 Snack and Meet 
11:30-1pm Peace Dancing

No Experience Necessary All Dances taught: short inspiring phrases to simple melodies and movements
Live Music

Suggested donation: $10. Seated Dancers and those with limited funds...Welcome! ADA accessible Masking Appreciated

One block west of Hwy 99... ample parking and frequent bus service:
off-board at N 175th, from RapidRide E Line

Main Entrance is on upper level at the back of the building via steep driveway to the Parking Area
~~~
  • Though Peace Dance gatherings usually draw from a variety of wisdom traditions from around the world, this particular gathering will be entirely drawing on the wisdom and inviting the spirit of Christ, in his native tongue of Aramaic, as well as English and Latin.
  • Please also join for the 10 o'clock Quaker worship, which includes times of silence and an invitation to share God Stories, as inspired. Prayer requests, also, often arise.

For more info: Ka Ginger Hayra hayrafatah@gmail.com 

Hope to see you there!


