2023 Summer Gardening: free, in-person workshop series for environmentally friendly gardens



Join the City of Shoreline and Join the City of Shoreline and King County Master Gardeners for a FREE summer gardening workshop series!





All classes will include tips and tricks to reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides, herbicides, and other hazardous materials to help you create a beautiful landscape that is easier to care for and healthier for your family, pets, the Shoreline community, and Puget Sound.





Classes are geared toward beginners, but all experience levels are welcome!



All classes are free and will be in person on Saturdays from 10-11am. The location will vary from class to class. Registration is required. Space is limited.





View the full schedule and register for any and all classes online



Schedule

May 20: Growing Vegetables

May 27: Growing tomatoes

June 3: Container Gardening

June 17: Pollinator-friendly Gardening

July 8: Growing Berries

July 22: Planting & Maintaining Lawns

August 5: Waterwise Gardening

August 26: Native Plant Gardening The series is a collaboration between the City of Shoreline and King County Master Gardeners. Funded in part by the Hazardous Waste Management Program. The series is a collaboration between the City of Shoreline and King County Master Gardeners. Funded in part by the Hazardous Waste Management Program.





Master Gardeners will present on a variety of topics, from growing juicy tomatoes and plump berries to creating pollinator-friendly habitats and low-maintenance lawns.