2023 Summer Gardening: free, in-person workshop series for environmentally friendly gardens

Friday, May 5, 2023


Join the City of Shoreline and King County Master Gardeners for a FREE summer gardening workshop series!

Master Gardeners will present on a variety of topics, from growing juicy tomatoes and plump berries to creating pollinator-friendly habitats and low-maintenance lawns. 

All classes will include tips and tricks to reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides, herbicides, and other hazardous materials to help you create a beautiful landscape that is easier to care for and healthier for your family, pets, the Shoreline community, and Puget Sound. 

Classes are geared toward beginners, but all experience levels are welcome!

All classes are free and will be in person on Saturdays from 10-11am. The location will vary from class to class. Registration is required. Space is limited. 

  • May 20: Growing Vegetables
  • May 27: Growing tomatoes
  • June 3: Container Gardening
  • June 17: Pollinator-friendly Gardening
  • July 8: Growing Berries
  • July 22: Planting & Maintaining Lawns
  • August 5: Waterwise Gardening
  • August 26: Native Plant Gardening
The series is a collaboration between the City of Shoreline and King County Master Gardeners. Funded in part by the Hazardous Waste Management Program. 

