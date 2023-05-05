Shorewood girls golf team wins final match and moves on to Divisional Tournament next week
Friday, May 5, 2023
|L - R: 2023 Shorewood Girls Golf Team: Josie VandenDyssel, Mae Lunde, Sofina Morgan, Sadie Austad, Emily Zhang, Coach Val Patrick
The Shorewood Stormrays Girls Golf team was challenged by Edmonds-Woodway Girls Golf team at the Nile Golf Course on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The stage was set with perfect weather for the final match of the season.
"This was our closest match of this season. Our team played in the fairway and demonstrated emotional resilience in StormRay Style against a tough Edmonds-Woodway Warriors team."The final tally: SW 243- Ed-WW 244. This wrapped up the season with a victory! Onward to the Divisional Tournament next week."
Both teams recognized their Seniors, Shorewood's Mae Lunde and Edmonds-Woodway's Allison Richards for their contributions to their teams and all rallied around them and honored their achievements. These two students will graduate with honors and head to college where we can't wait to see what they will accomplish in the next chapters of their lives.
Coach Val Patrick
