Shorewood girls golf team wins final match and moves on to Divisional Tournament next week

The Shorewood Stormrays Girls Golf team was challenged by Edmonds-Woodway Girls Golf team at the Nile Golf Course on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The stage was set with perfect weather for the final match of the season.





Both teams recognized their Seniors, Shorewood's Mae Lunde and Edmonds-Woodway's Allison Richards for their contributions to their teams and all rallied around them and honored their achievements. These two students will graduate with honors and head to college where we can't wait to see what they will accomplish in the next chapters of their lives.Coach Val Patrick