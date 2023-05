Interested in running for office? Candidate Filing Week is May 15-19

Applicants are encouraged to file online during the filing period, which runs from 9am Monday, May 15, until 4pm Friday, May 19. Those who wish to file online and pay the required fees via credit or debit card can do so any time — day or night — during the week.Applicants may also download a Declaration of Candidacy form and mail it along with a check for the required fee to Candidate Filing, Office of the Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA 98504-0229, or drop it off in person at the Secretary of State’s office in the Legislative Building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW in Olympia during normal business hours. Filings and fees delivered by mail or in person must be received by 5pm May 19.Candidates who cannot file online and who need in-person services should contact their county or state elections office to learn more about available services and business hours.Once their filing is completed by the state or county, candidates will receive an email with instructions for submitting their Voters’ Pamphlet statement and photo online.For more information, visit the Candidates and Campaigns page on the Secretary of State’s Elections site. There, applicants can download a candidate filing guide , read answers to frequently asked questions , and more. A brief instructional video is also available.