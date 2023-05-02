Shoreline Public Works food drive for Hopelink during May
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
In recognition of Public Works Week from the American Public Works Association, the City is collecting food for Hopelink Shoreline at City Hall and Spartan Rec Center.
Drop off locations
Shoreline City Hall lobby
17500 Midvale Ave N
M-F: 8AM - 5PM
Spartan Recreation Center lobby
202 NE 185th Street
M-Th: 7AM - 8PM
Fri: 7AM - 5PM
Sat: 8AM - 3PM
Preferred donations
- Canned meals: Chili, ravioli, etc - pop top preferred
- Canned meat: Tuna, chicken, salmon, etc.
- Canned vegetables: Corn, carrots, and peas preferred
- Canned beans
- Hearty soups and stews
- Nut butters
- Cereal and oatmeal
- Grains - pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.
