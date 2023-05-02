Shoreline Public Works food drive for Hopelink during May

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Help "Sweep Away Hunger" by donating non-perishable food May 1-24, 2023.

In recognition of Public Works Week from the American Public Works Association, the City is collecting food for Hopelink Shoreline at City Hall and Spartan Rec Center.

Drop off locations

Shoreline City Hall lobby
17500 Midvale Ave N
M-F: 8AM - 5PM

Spartan Recreation Center lobby
202 NE 185th Street
M-Th: 7AM - 8PM
Fri: 7AM - 5PM
Sat: 8AM - 3PM

Preferred donations
  • Canned meals: Chili, ravioli, etc - pop top preferred
  • Canned meat: Tuna, chicken, salmon, etc.
  • Canned vegetables: Corn, carrots, and peas preferred
  • Canned beans
  • Hearty soups and stews
  • Nut butters
  • Cereal and oatmeal
  • Grains - pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.

Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  