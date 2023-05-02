LFP Public Hearing: Proposed Code Amendments regarding Retaining Walls









Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.com no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing.





Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in Form on the City’s Hybrid City Council Meetings webpage by 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.





Persons who have not signed up on the online public hearing sign-in sheet will be called upon to raise their hand through the Zoom meeting webinar feature and will be added to the speakers’ queue by the City Clerk, to be called upon by the Meeting Chair or designee. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5540 prior to 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.







The City of Lake Forest Park City Council has been reviewing proposed amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) code regarding Retaining Walls for adoption under Ordinance Number 23-1263. This ordinance proposes to amend Title 12, Streets, Sidewalks, and Public Places, of the LFPMC by creating a new Chapter 12.50, Retaining Walls.The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on May 11, 2023. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm. and the public hearing will commence thereafter. The public hearing will be held in person at the City Council Chambers and virtually.