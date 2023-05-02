Scots Baseball is playoff bound with best regular season record in 11 years

From left: Beckett Wagner, Harrison McWalter, Coach Bruns, Coach Robbins,

Coach Officer, Jason Clark, Ben Foster

By Alan Bruns, Varsity Coach, By Alan Bruns, Varsity Coach,

Shorecrest Athletic Director









On Senior Night, April 25, 2023 Dillon Carrell again dazzled on the mound, pitching a 3-hit shutout, the defense turned 3 double plays (they have 12 overall this season), while Beckett Wagner broke the game open with a clutch, 2-run triple, and catcher Jake Lockwood came through with 3 hits.





In Thursday's season finale - a 4-2 victory - Shorecrest pitching was again the decisive factor, as Hudson Cunningham, Jason Clark, Hudson Ekstrom, and Jake Lockwood combined to hold down the Lynnwood offense.



Next up, Shorecrest will play host to a playoff game this Thursday, at 4:00pm, against the winner of Mountlake Terrace and Marysville-Getchell who will play on Tuesday.





The Scots go into postseason play riding the offensive production of top hitters Quinn Burnham, Beckett, Brooks Murray, and Hudson C. (leads the team with 10 RBI's), the high quality performances by starting pitchers Jake, Hudson C., and Dillon, and the stellar infield defense of Jason, Quinn, Hudson C. , and Hudson Ekstrom.





GO SCOTS!







Thanks to a two-game sweep of Lynnwood last week, the Shorecrest baseball team has advanced to the postseason, and ended with its best regular season record in 11 years.