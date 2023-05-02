Travel with Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - info session Wednesday

Date: December 2nd – 9th, 2023





Enjoy a slide show and question/answer period, regarding two new travel tours offered through the senior center in partnership with Collette Travel:

Magical Christmas Markets of Austria and Germany

Memorials of World War II of England and France on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day!

Our tour coordinator, Toni, will also provide tips on how to safely travel abroad and responsibly on a budget, plus receive pointers on packing, passport needs and learn what your accommodations will be during the trip.





Toni will also share with you, what our criteria is that we use to help you pair up with a new travel partner, to receive reduced rates. We help all travelers understand that sharing accommodations does not restrict you to spending your daytime with your roommate, only sleeping quarters and that you are able to spend your days with additional new friends you meet on the journey.





If you prefer to travel alone, we have the right plan for you as well. During the presentation, we will also go over payment guidelines.



Worried about transportation to the airport? No worries, as you will be picked up from the senior center as well as dropped off at the center. No one should have to miss a great vacation should there be a very early morning departure times from the center. We can be of help!





Date: August 26th – September 4th, 2024





We are very excited to share that our very own Caleb Lay, Program Supervisor at the center and Air Force veteran, will be accompanying the Memorials of World War II England and France trip. He is so excited to share this once in a lifetime experience with all of you.



Check out our new Travel Board in the main lobby area to pick-up trip packets for these adventures as well as our new Day Trips with Guy plus our Rail and Sail Vacations both in state and overseas! We have over 15 trips scheduled in the next eight months, so do not delay as seating is limited on all packages.



Be sure to join us: Wednesday, May 3rd at 1:00pm in the Bridge Room of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.









