Jobs: WSDOT Communication Consultant (CC4)

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

WSDOT
Communication Consultant (CC4)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$60,190 - $80,879 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a communications professional looking to advance their career to serve as our next Communications Consultant in support of our Northwest Region (NWR) Transportation Management Center (TMC).

This position performs communication work for WSDOT Traffic, Maintenance and Operations as well as construction projects throughout the region. As the Communication Consultant, this position is responsible for responding to frequent inquiries from the media and the public and must coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner. 

The successful candidate will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve

Job description and application


