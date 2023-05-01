Olympic Ballet Theatre presents The Sleeping Beauty May 13-14, 2023

Yuka Oba-Mushiana and Nicholas Schultz The Sleeping Beauty

Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents The Sleeping Beauty

Three Performances

May 13, 2023, at 2 pm

May 13, 2023, at 7 pm

May 14, 2023, at 5 pm





Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)









“We are thrilled to bring this production back after the pandemic interruption,” said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev. “This iconic ballet has everything that makes classical story ballets so appealing to patrons of all ages – with technically challenging choreography, beautiful staging and music, and many exciting scenes and characters. "Coinciding with Mother’s Day weekend, this ballet can be a wonderful gift and an excellent opportunity for families to spend time immersed in the world of the performing arts.”

The story of The Sleeping Beauty is a familiar fairytale, showcasing the timeless conflict between the forces of good and evil and the enduring power of love. The show, originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, was canceled in the middle of rehearsals due to the pandemic. Now featuring a new cast of company dancers, this classical production will delight the audiences with gorgeous costumes, stunning sets by Jeanne Franz, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's magnificent score.The story of The Sleeping Beauty is a familiar fairytale, showcasing the timeless conflict between the forces of good and evil and the enduring power of love.





Taking audiences into a magical land, OBT’s production introduces the lovely Princess Aurora, the wicked fairy who cursed her, the kind fairy who protected her, and the brave prince who set her free of the spell. True to the original roots of this classical ballet, The Sleeping Beauty features choreography by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev after Marius Petipa.





The Sleeping Beauty will run three performances at Edmonds Center for the Arts on May 13 and May 14, 2023. Tickets range from $27 to $48 and can be purchased here or at the box office 425-774-7570.









This production of The Sleeping Beauty is underwritten by Natasha Keely Wright and Dave Wright. Olympic Ballet Theatre’s 2022-2023 season is proudly sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Commission, the City of Everett Cultural Arts Commission, The City of Everett Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Peter Smart/EdwardJones, and Seattle NorthCountry.



This production of The Sleeping Beauty is underwritten by Natasha Keely Wright and Dave Wright. Olympic Ballet Theatre's 2022-2023 season is proudly sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Commission, the City of Everett Cultural Arts Commission, The City of Everett Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Peter Smart/EdwardJones, and Seattle NorthCountry.

Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded 42 years ago and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene. For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit the website









Edmonds, WA – Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) returns to the Edmonds Center of the Arts with its beloved production of The Sleeping Beauty.