Lake Forest Park Elementary School Principal Aimee Miner named Shoreline Schools Administrator of the Year

Aimee Miner (right) with Supt. Susana Reyes The Shoreline School District has named award winners for 2023 Staff of the Year.





Principal Miner and the ten other winners will be honored at a reception on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Kellogg Middle School Commons 16045 25th Ave. NE from 5:30-7:00pm. The public is invited.



Jordan Davidson and Joann Fukuma Contribution from the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation allows the district to continue this beloved Shoreline School District celebration.





All award winners will receive a $50 grant for the Shoreline school of their choice, courtesy of the Foundation.







Administrator of the Year, Aimee Miner, Lake Forest Park Elementary School Principal

Office Staff of the Year, Jordan Davidson, Shorewood High School Main Office Secretary

Secondary Educator of the Year, Joann Fukuma, Shorewood High School Athletic Director

Elementary Educator of the Year, Laurie Pearson, Lake Forest Park Elementary Kindergarten Teacher

Early Learning Educator of the Year, Stephanie Gregorich, Edwin Pratt Early Learning Coordinator

Support Staff of the Year, Jill Steinberg, Highland Terrace Elementary School Family Advocate

Educational Specialist of the Year, Jennifer Broadstone, Physical Therapist

Paraeducator of the Year, Sari Wall, Echo Lake Elementary School

Volunteers of the Year, Kaija Dalan and Erin McDermott

Community Partner of the Year, Laurie Field, Shoreline Library Children's Librarian Kaija Dalan Each of the award winners was surprised recently by a visit from Superintendent Susana Reyes, announcing their prestigious honors. After 150 nominations were received and reviewed, these award winners will be celebrated at this year's ceremony:



In the Shoreline School District, we believe that celebrations, demonstrations of gratitude, and opportunities to come together as a community are important elements of maintaining a positive and welcoming culture for staff, students, families, and the communities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





Laurie Pearson

Members of our community look forward to these events and were grateful to see them return in recent years.

Despite the budget challenges and reductions in front of us, we welcome the opportunity to lift up these dedicated, deserving members of our school district community and honor their contributions to our students and schools.



Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools. All winners can be seen on Shoreline Schools Facebook page








