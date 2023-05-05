Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administration – Journey





This position supports server and computer systems and will be a peer to the existing IT Systems Administration Journey. The position will coordinate these systems and other ITS systems with WSDOT ITD for inventory, lifecycle preservation, security, updates, and technology issues.









Job description and application

The position is also responsible for server and computer systems supporting ITS and IT/OT at the NWR TMC and technical support as necessary to ensure 24/7 TMC functionality. This position provides IT system consultation and analysis for ITS design regarding system lifecycle, compatibility and alignment with existing IT security policies, training, troubleshooting, and/or problem resolution for the ITS in the TMC.









Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$84,067 - $113,060 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (NWR TMC) is currently seeking a skilled IT Systems Administrator – Journey level in Shoreline, WA.