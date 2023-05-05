Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator - Program Management and Administrative Services





In addition, this position interprets the intent of Legislative and Transportation Commission policies and makes decision on how they should be applied to the region. The Highway Construction Program consists of the transportation projects in the 10-year program to be accomplished by Northwest Region, the largest of six WSDOT regions, and amounts to a committed expenditure plan of over $1.8 billion for the 2023/25 biennium.









Job description and application The ARA will direct strategic short-range planning and programming to determine the best approach for developing current and future programs to best accomplish WSDOT’s long range plan. This position will also direct the development of the program, integrating the work of many other divisions and making final decisions on which projects will be included in the region’s proposed budget.











Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$120,132- $154,056 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Assistant Regional Administrator (ARA) for the Program Management and Administrative Services in Shoreline, WA This position is the executive manager responsible for Capital Highway Construction Program development and management, successful delivery of transportation projects by local agencies using state and federal funds, and delivery of administrative services and operations in the largest WSDOT region.The ARA in this position will manage the NWR Program Management Office to develop a deliverable Capital Highway Construction Program and monitor the scope, schedule, and financial controls of the projects through the design, right-of-way acquisition and construction phases of development. This position will provide early warning to Region Executives and HQ when a project is in jeopardy of missing program delivery expectations.