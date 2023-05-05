Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Operations Supervisor (TE3)

Friday, May 5, 2023

WSDOT
Traffic Operations Supervisor (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 - $98,520 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Traffic Operations Supervisor in Shoreline, WA. WSDOT’s mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. 

This position supports that mission by supervising the Northwest Region Traffic Operations Team, who applies region, state, and national guidance to provide compliant and best practice supplemental, regulatory, and miscellaneous signing and striping on state routes throughout the region. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
Post a Comment

