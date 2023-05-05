Jobs: WSDOT Program Monitor (TE2)

Friday, May 5, 2023

WSDOT
Program Monitor (TE2)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$66,377 - $89,271 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to conduct Program Monitoring for the Northwest Region Program Delivery Office in Shoreline, WA. The Northwest Region Program Delivery office manages and oversees the current Highway Construction Program, which includes day-to-day management of the scope, schedule, and financial controls of the projects through design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction phases of development. 

This position prepares, processes and archives work order authorization packages for the sub-program manager. The work includes updating the various reporting systems to ensure that action requests on the work orders are properly documented. The position also monitors, maintains, and updates project information in the Capital Program Management System (CPMS) related to the project scope, schedule, cost estimates and expenditure aging to ensure that all data is accurate and reasonable, based on information from various sources.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  