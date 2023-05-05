Jobs: WSDOT Program Monitor (TE2)









Job description and application

This position prepares, processes and archives work order authorization packages for the sub-program manager. The work includes updating the various reporting systems to ensure that action requests on the work orders are properly documented. The position also monitors, maintains, and updates project information in the Capital Program Management System (CPMS) related to the project scope, schedule, cost estimates and expenditure aging to ensure that all data is accurate and reasonable, based on information from various sources.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$66,377 - $89,271 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to conduct Program Monitoring for the Northwest Region Program Delivery Office in Shoreline, WA. The Northwest Region Program Delivery office manages and oversees the current Highway Construction Program, which includes day-to-day management of the scope, schedule, and financial controls of the projects through design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction phases of development.