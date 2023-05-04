Lake Forest Park's police force protect and serve with compassion

Last Sunday, Lake Forest Park Police officers were responding to other calls for service when they observed two subjects pushing an Albertsons shopping cart in a nearby park.





When contacted, the subjects turned out to be a 15 year old and a 17 year old runaways who had shoplifted food because they were hungry.





The juveniles were taken into protective custody, the store manager was contacted, and night shift officers bought pizza and drinks for the runaways until the parents could be contacted.



LFPPF officers are "Crisis Intervention" trained professionals who provide compassionate care and services when there is a need. Together with local, county, and state resources for youth, families and others in crisis, services are provided to help our citizens and residents.





