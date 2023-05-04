Recycling collection event in Kenmore May 13, 2023





Rain Barrels and Compost/Worm Bins will be available for purchase for $25 (cash only, exact change required) while supplies last.



Items you can bring:

View the Event Flyer for the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Fees do apply for certain items.

Tires*

Propane Tanks*

Electronic Equipment

Appliances and Scrap Metal*

Cardboard

Porcelain Toilets and Sinks*

Lead Acid and Household Batteries

Mattresses*

Paper Shredding (4 box limit)

Clean Bulky Wood

Refrigerators and Freezers*. *Fees apply *Fees apply





Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.





