Recycling collection event in Kenmore May 13, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Northlake Lutheran Church.6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore.
Rain Barrels and Compost/Worm Bins will be available for purchase for $25 (cash only, exact change required) while supplies last.
Items you can bring:
View the Event Flyer for the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Fees do apply for certain items.
- Tires*
- Propane Tanks*
- Electronic Equipment
- Appliances and Scrap Metal*
- Cardboard
- Porcelain Toilets and Sinks*
- Lead Acid and Household Batteries
- Mattresses*
- Paper Shredding (4 box limit)
- Clean Bulky Wood
- Refrigerators and Freezers*.
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.
