Recycling collection event in Kenmore May 13, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event in Kenmore on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church.6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore.

Rain Barrels and Compost/Worm Bins will be available for purchase for $25 (cash only, exact change required) while supplies last. 

Items you can bring:
View the Event Flyer for the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Fees do apply for certain items. 
  • Tires*
  • Propane Tanks*
  • Electronic Equipment
  • Appliances and Scrap Metal*
  • Cardboard
  • Porcelain Toilets and Sinks*
  • Lead Acid and Household Batteries
  • Mattresses*
  • Paper Shredding (4 box limit)
  • Clean Bulky Wood
  • Refrigerators and Freezers*.
*Fees apply

Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.


