KidVantage needs help keeping our kids clothed

This will be gone in a week.



KidVantage has provided over 1,530 clothing bundles (a week’s worth of clothing and a toothbrush / toothpaste) during the month of May.





Kids are getting the clothing that they need for the warmer summer months, but to ensure that we can keep up with requests, we need your help!



Inventory is getting low; you can help by donating new or gently used clothing at our Shoreline Hub ( Inventory is getting low; you can help by donating new or gently used clothing at our Shoreline Hub ( 17230 12th Ave NE, Shoreline WA, 98155 ).









Who We Are We’re open Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm, and Saturdays 11am to 1pm. We accept children’s clothing, shoes, and other items for kids birth through age 12. See more information on donating from our website





KidVantage was formerly known as Eastside Baby Corner when they first moved into Shoreline ( see previous article ).





KidVantage’s mission is to help kids reach their full potential tomorrow by meeting basic needs today. We provide tangible assistance at no cost to families who are in difficulty, reducing the distress felt by children, and their families.





Through partnerships with human service organizations, schools and medical facilities, more than 2,500 children each month are helped.





Kids are safe, warm, and healthy, with the advantage of being better prepared for success in school and life. Partner agencies can concentrate their resources and expertise on supporting children and families.





Members of the community connect with each other here while caring for their neighbors. They donate goods, volunteer, or give financial support to make sure kids are getting what they need, when they need it.





Founded in 1990, KidVantage annually distributes over 5 million items for kids across 5 counties. Volunteers contributed a total of 21,558 hours last year.



