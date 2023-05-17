UW Medicine to facilitate state-mandated psilocybin trial



In early May, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed In early May, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5263 governing recreational and medical use of psilocybin. The new law mandates that the University of Washington School of Medicine facilitate a study to explore the potential therapeutic value of the psychedelic compound found in mushrooms.

“The big benchmark in the bill says that we need to start (treating) people Jan. 1, 2025. We have about a year and a half to get all the infrastructure developed,” said addiction psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Sackett, who will oversee the trial. He’s an acting assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.









To learn more, read this





Participants will likely be recruited through community groups who already work with prospective participants.To learn more, read this blog post

Little is known about how psilocybin affects mental health. Early studies have shown positive results, and clinical trials underway in the United States and abroad are intended to explore more deeply how psilocybin-assisted therapy might help people with depression, anxiety and other difficult-to-treat maladies.Sackett said the Seattle-based trial will include 30 to 40 military veterans and first-responders who have documented problems with post-traumatic stress and alcohol use disorders, which are often linked.