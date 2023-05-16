Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Area Consultant Liaison Engineer (TE4)





This position will perform essential functions including but not limited to consultant contract administration, acquisition services, and assisting with project development and construction ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations.









Job description and application





In addition, this position will play a strategic role in developing and facilitating contract procedures in accordance with State and Federal regulations, as well as WSDOT Headquarters Contracting Services Office. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$80,879 - $108,750 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a technical engineer to join our Northwest Region (NWR) Consultant Liaison Office in Shoreline, WA, a few minutes north of Seattle.