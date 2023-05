Echo Lake Neighborhood Church Walk May 20

Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church

Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10:00am

Echo Lake Neighborhood Church Walk



May is a great time of year to enjoy spring flowers and trees with their new foliage as you walk around the "churchy" Echo Lake Neighborhood.







Walk is approximately 3.5 miles / 2.0 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)

Meet at: Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N. Park on 195th Street, near the Echo Lake School Native Plant Garden.

Walk Leader: Donna We will pass by six churches and through several park-like areas.









SHORELINE WALKSExplore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks