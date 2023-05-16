Echo Lake Neighborhood Church Walk May 20
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Echo Lake Neighborhood Church Walk
May is a great time of year to enjoy spring flowers and trees with their new foliage as you walk around the "churchy" Echo Lake Neighborhood.
We will pass by six churches and through several park-like areas.
- Walk is approximately 3.5 miles / 2.0 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)
- Meet at: Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N. Park on 195th Street, near the Echo Lake School Native Plant Garden.
- Walk Leader: Donna
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
