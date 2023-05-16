How to keep your Apple Health coverage

Public Health—Seattle - King County and its partners in the community are leading an effort to help them take action in time.

For the past three years, more than 100,000 King County residents kept Apple Health coverage without needing to reconfirm their eligibility every year.





Because of the pandemic, those requirements were suspended. That policy boosted Apple Health enrollment and helped lower the uninsured rate among adults in King County down to 6.9%, which is near the record low of 6.7%.





Beginning this spring, many clients will need to verify that they’re still eligible for Apple Health. They will lose coverage if: