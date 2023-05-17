Jobs: City of Shoreline Assistant Planner
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Closing Date/Time: Sun. 06/04/23 11:59 PM Pacific Time
Salary: $36.10 - $45.75 Hourly
If you are in the early stages of your career as a professional planner, then this could be the position for you. The City of Shoreline’s Planning and Community Development Department has an open Assistant Planner position to join a team of seven skilled planners. The City is in the midst of an exciting transformation and the Assistant Planner will be part of the team at the forefront.
The Assistant Planner will join a highly collaborative team of planners that are passionate about their work and serving the community. In this position, you will gain practical experience in planning at the local government level. The primary responsibilities will be in supporting current development review and providing customer service at the Permit Center, with opportunities to support the team with long-range planning efforts and performing GIS tasks such as preparing maps and conducting spatial analysis.
The successful candidate will be effective at working in both team settings and independently and will have excellent communication and customer service skills. They will also have an understanding and some experience of how to interpret and administer policies and development codes and have experience using GIS to prepare maps and analyze data.
The Planning Team includes both long-range and current planning (development review) functions. Some of the projects the team is leading include the update to the 2024 Comprehensive Plan, which will incorporate the themes of equity and social justice, climate, and housing, amendments for a Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) program, and managing several high profile transit-oriented development projects around the future light rail stations and Aurora Corridor.
